The Texas Court Trying to Intimidate a New York Hospital

In the administration’s ongoing attacks on trans kids, legal experts have said, the subpoena is a marked escalation, in which the federal government is using the secretive grand jury process to extract private health care information from an institution providing gender-affirming care to minors. The Justice Department purposefully pursued this order in a district with no relationship to the underlying issues, but where it would get a judge, Reed O’Connor, who was almost certain to give it what it wanted. As GLAD legal director Joshua Rovenger put it at a press briefing on Wednesday, “It’s not law enforcement—it’s harassment dressed up in a subpoena.”

In essence, a federal court in Texas—where you can count on getting a judge who’s repeatedly ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s mission—has now reached across the country and into the intimate lives of countless young New Yorkers and others who sought care in the state—where Texas arguably had no basis to intervene. If this sounds familiar—if a federal court in Texas with a history of taking cases involving other states’ business seems to ring a bell—you may be recalling a recent abortion story. In 2023, in the same district court, the Northern District of Texas, a group of anti-abortion doctors formed an organization and brought a legal challenge aimed at taking the drug mifepristone, commonly and safely used for medication abortion, off the market. The doctors didn’t provide care in the jurisdiction, nor had they cared for patients anywhere who had used the drug. They chose their location, Amarillo, because it guaranteed they would be assigned a judge who was most likely to bless their lawsuit—another MAGA favorite, Matthew Kacsmaryk. That legal challenge to mifepristone was one in a series of attempts to block medication abortion access in states where abortion is banned, but where patients can still receive pills by mail.

After Dobbs, one might imagine that such efforts were unnecessary: Since that ruling, any state that wants to ban abortion can. But apparently this power is not enough. Some states with bans have begun trying to extend the reach of the laws outside their borders. They’re bringing legal challenges meant to prevent their residents from accessing abortion; they’re launching investigations into providers who may serve their residents; they’re getting arrest warrants for out-of-state providers; and they’re seeking federal intervention in order to block care they find objectionable.