Everybody’s Weirded Out by AI—Except the People Who Foist It on Us

Despite all of this, industry and the government have formed an unholy alliance to make everyone use AI for things that it probably shouldn’t be used for. The Trump administration is “focused on accelerating federal AI adoption to improve execution, competitiveness, and U.S. strategic advantage,” according to the Brookings Institution, with lax oversight. The lethal strike on a girls school in Iran has been attributed to the military outsourcing targeteering work to Anthropic’s Claude AI model.

Before I left the RAND Corporation, there was a heavy push from leadership to use AI to write reports so we could brand the product as “AI-informed.” This seemed like a terrible idea at a think tank that is supposed to generate new ideas, knowing that AI mostly just recycles and reassembles old ones. Despite this, AI has become the new buzzword, like Lean Six-Sigma or synergy. The Ford Motor Company drank the whole pitcher of Kool-Aid, firing hundreds of employees in the belief that AI could do the job better than humans, only to lose billions and eventually rehire them when it discovered the limits of the AI propaganda it’d been sold.

The promise of AI was that it would replace people or at least make their lives easier. Neither is generally true: It just forces people to multitask and churn out more. The only field where people are being replaced wholesale is in computer programming, where AI is making leaps in capability. The problem is that an entire generation of new coders is being lost. A Fortune-500 tech company senior architect whom I spoke to off the record believes that they’ll remain, if only to vibe-code and manage with AI.