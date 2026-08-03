The Death of Middle-Class Tax Cuts as a Bulletproof Idea

The bills’ proponents argue that those considerations are separate—that deciding how to spend government revenue is a topic for later, after making the tax code more fair. Van Hollen says that passing his proposal shouldn’t crowd out the potential for other solutions. “I think this is a critical piece of a tax plan that speaks to working people,” he said. “I support other sources of revenue. There are many other corporate tax loopholes that we need to close, and I’ve been pushing to do that for a very long time. But I think this is essential.… If we believe in a living wage, which I do, then if someone’s making a living wage, we should not tax it away. In other words, if someone’s making a living wage, they should be able to live on it.”

His critics argue that any reduction of government revenue, even if it is replaced elsewhere, undercuts progressives’ goal of expanding government services—which will require the government to bring in more money overall than it does now. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, for example, wants to tax the rich to fund universal childcare, free and faster city buses, and affordable, city-run grocery stores; that would be much harder to accomplish if he also handed out a middle-class tax cut. Nationally, if would be nigh impossible to fund Medicare for All without the same approach of taxing the rich but otherwise keeping the tax base the same.

Michael Konczal, the vice president of policy and research at the Economic Security Project, said a tax cut won’t help people “with the fundamental challenges they face on affordability, which are in large part things like health care and housing, which need a much different kind of government response”—a more ambitious response, that is, like a public option for health care and public funding for childcare. The government already doesn’t have enough resources for its current programs, he said, and the idea that a well-funded government can help solve problems is a core tenet of the Democratic Party.