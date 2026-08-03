This Sleazoid MAGA Congressman May Just Have Turned a Red Seat Blue

Miller denies all these charges vehemently. But they sure have roiled a race to which no one was paying a lick of attention. Indeed, the needle has nudged close enough to the red zone that Miller felt compelled on Sunday morning to release, via X, some documents that he claimed exculpated him entirely. He followed it up with a nearly 20-minute video he posted Sunday (“I have never abused our daughter,” he said, even alleging that day care workers may have harmed her).

Not to be outdone, just after Miller posted his material, Senator Moreno posted a statement on X that … well, what did he say, exactly? He didn’t explicitly call on Miller to resign. But he did say this: “As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter. If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives.”

Umm, by the way, lest you think the good senator is holding some sort of moral trump card here, I beseech you to think again. He’s a sleazeball too. He’s an immigrant from Colombia who made a fortune in car dealerships; so far, so fine—the American dream and all that. And the pre-MAGA Moreno, while no doubt conservative, used to do things like write op-eds back in 2014, when Cleveland was awarded the Gay Games, urging businesses and philanthropic groups to support the LGBTQ community and get behind the games.