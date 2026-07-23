The Problem With Middle-Class Socialism

So what do working people really want? A revolution against the “capitalist oligarchy,” the “end of the U.S. war machine,” the “abolition” of the nuclear family, or something simpler and more mundane? My grandparents immigrated from southern Italy to the anthracite coal fields of northeastern Pennsylvania at the turn of the twentieth century. Our family lived in towns where men went down into the ground and did not always come back up, and where labor politics were hardly theoretical. Their fight was for dignity, shorter hours, some guarantee of support in the case of inevitable injury, and a measure of certainty that in the face of death—whether it arrived through a fall of rock, a kick to the head from a mule, a gas explosion, or the slower suffocation of black lung—their families would have something to live on. It was, at root, a communal effort, seeing women on the front lines of pickets and child laborers feeding the “family economy.”

In the 1910s, radical movements held real sway in the region. The Industrial Workers of the World, and even Communist groups, found a genuine following among Italian and other immigrant miners. But the more instructive point is found in what the mainstream labor movement and its offshoots did, taking the fight to the mat without overt ideology, enduring extreme forms of violence, so that miners and their families could simply live their lives in peace. Orwell saw this, too, in the miners of North England, writing that for the ordinary working man, socialism “does not mean much more than better wages and shorter hours and nobody bossing him about.” A life in which the things that mattered stayed the same: “family life, the pub, football, and local politics.”

In the end, Orwell believed that “the misery of class prejudice” would not be solved through messaging or persuasion, but through an actual collapsing of class distance itself. Anticipating the inequality of our day, he foresaw potential solidarity emerging from the “sinking” of the middle class—“the private schoolmaster, the half starved freelance journalist, the colonel’s spinster daughter with 75 pounds a year, the jobless Cambridge graduate”—into “the working class where we belong, and probably when we get there it will not be so dreadful as we feared.”