Trumpworld Is Scared of the International Criminal Court

As usual, he overstates his case. The Founders rejected the British Empire, but they had great respect for what was known as the “law of nations” in the eighteenth century, which later became known as international law. Foreign legal scholars like Hugo Grotius and Emmerich de Vattel had a strong influence on the Framers’ thinking. Among the powers granted to Congress by the Constitution is the power to “define and punish piracies and felonies committed on the high seas, and offenses against the law of nations.” The Framers’ design was for such crimes to be prosecuted by American courts, but thanks to the “presidential immunity” ruling, the Supreme Court has likely made it impossible to do so.

The third door is, essentially, what Rubio asks of Americans and the world now: to do nothing. The Trump administration is seeking the ability to kill, bomb, and destroy around the world without fear of ever being held accountable for it. Moreover, by attacking the ICC as an institution, it wants to enable other countries to murder, sack, and pillage without fear or hesitation. The true goal is not national sovereignty or self-government, but personal criminal impunity.

Eighty years ago, in the German city of Nuremberg, Justice Robert H. Jackson delivered his opening remarks at the first true international tribunal for war crimes. Nothing like it had ever existed before, he noted, but humanity had no choice but to create it. “The wrongs which we seek to condemn and punish have been so calculated, so malignant, and so devastating, that civilization cannot tolerate their being ignored, because it cannot survive their being repeated,” he told the court.