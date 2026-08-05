How Cornyn and Tillis Got Played by Trump

There are persuasive reasons to doubt whether Cornyn’s and Tillis’s conditions truly have been met. These are described here, for instance, and here. But don’t let’s lose sight of the lameness of Cornyn’s and Tillis’s conditions even if they are legitimately met. The outrageousness of Trump’s lawsuit should have yielded no concessions at all from the Justice Department (and the courts may yet throw them out). Why didn’t Cornyn and Tillis get that? Why didn’t they condition a nay vote for Blanche on demonstrated proof that both the slush fund and the IRS immunity deal were kaput? (I set aside here the many other arguments to oppose Blanche to keep the focus on Trump’s extreme anchoring.)

Trump filed a kleptocratic lawsuit against the federal government that itself could be grounds for impeachment. Any settlement in such circumstances is intolerable because Trump’s legal claim possessed no merit and the mechanism for settling it possessed no legitimacy. Cornyn and Tillis surely understand this. They owe Trump nothing. They are 74 and 65, respectively, so any future opportunities in Republican politics would seem, even in this gerontocratic moment, quite limited. Yet they accepted the warped reality Trump created that he ought to get something out of his $10 billion lawsuit. Why did they do that?

Maybe they just didn’t read their Voss. In Never Split the Difference Voss writes that “no deal is better than a bad deal. If you feel you can’t say ‘no’ then you’ve taken yourself hostage…. Never be needy for a deal.” Cornyn and Tillis’s willingness from the start to allow Trump some of his IRS indemnity showed they were, for no apparent reason, needy for a deal. Maybe it’s a Senate thing. It is, after all, a place that prides itself on being the world’s greatest deliberative body. Deliberation isn’t always such a great idea.