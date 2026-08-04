Judges Rip Trump Apart 75 Times for Violating First Amendment
Trump’s second term has been marked by judge after judge ruling against him on free speech grounds.
Despite campaigning to bring back free speech, President Trump has been a serial violator of the First Amendment to the Constitution, according to a new report.
A Reuters investigation found 75 rulings from federal judges that Trump infringed on constitutional freedoms such as religion, freedom, and the press. Many had to do with the Trump administration’s attacks on pro-Palestine advocacy, and the rulings came from judges appointed by both Democratic and Republican presidents. In September, for example, a Reagan-appointed federal judge found that the administration illegally revoked visas and deported foreign faculty and students over their stance on Palestine and Israel.
“The President’s palpable misunderstanding that the government simply cannot seek retribution for speech he disdains poses a great threat to Americans’ freedom of speech,” Young wrote in his ruling.
Other judicial rebukes had to do with Trump’s attacks on law firms, his termination of grants for universities that seemingly go against his ideological agenda, and use of excessive force against protesters.
Trump has attacked federal judges who rule against him, leveling insults and accusing them of being activists. While most of the president’s legal losses came from judges appointed by Democratic presidents, 10 of them came from Republican appointees. Many of the lawsuits filed against Trump came from media outlets or organizations that ideologically oppose Trump, Reuters found.
Oftentimes, lawsuits were challenging Trump executive orders, which have sought to take revenge against Trump’s enemies or target ideological viewpoints that the president opposes. Trump has attacked everything from diversity, equity and inclusion to gender ideology with executive orders, with only federal courts standing in the way thanks to an unwilling Republican-controlled Congress. All of this goes to show that Trump may be the most anti-free speech president ever.