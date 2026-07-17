And Now, MAGA—and MTG, Even!—Have Joined the Anti–Data Center Movement

“The real worry in the industry isn’t New York specifically, it is the precedent,” said Joseph Hoefer, a key AI lobbyist, about the response of Silicon Valley to Hochul’s move. “The concern is real, and it moved fast.”

And then there’s the mounting popular disgust with facilities that guzzle water and power from rural communities, giving nothing back.

“Data centers—why would you want that?” Tucker Carlson said recently on a podcast. “Why are you telling me all of the bad things that are going to happen, not telling me really any of the good things, and then telling me that it’s inevitable and I can’t have electricity or water because the machines need it?”