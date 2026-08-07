A No-Bid Contract to Rat Out Immigrant Minors

The New York Times reported August 1 that Trump paid almost $7 billion to purchase, on a no-bid basis, 11 icebreakers—more than twice as many as the Coast Guard has said it needs. Most of these will be from Finland, per an agreement with its president, Alexander Stubb, hashed out while Trump and Stubb played a round of golf. But to calm any Buy America objections, the Trump administration also contracted with an American company, Bollinger Shipyards in Raceland, Louisiana. That’s a no-bid contract, too. Bollinger’s chief executive, the Times reports, has donated $1.7 million to Republican candidates over the past decade.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported last month that Trump’s sons Donald, Jr., and Eric have invested in more than a dozen companies, mostly since their father’s re-election, that collected more than $3.2 billion from government contracts after the Trump boys climbed aboard. Some of these companies, the Post reported, “have gained coveted spots on shortlists of preapproved contractors that can bid exclusively on up to nearly $200 billion in future work.” Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Robert Garcia, and Tammy Duckworth wrote the Pentagon’s inspector general earlier this week demanding an accounting of which companies are involved and the procedures by which each company secured its contract or contracts.

That brings us to the latest no-bid contract to make headlines: an award of up to $150 million to the Burke Law Group, co-founded by Marcella Burke. During Trump’s first term, Burke was deputy general counsel of the Environmental Protection Agency and then deputy solicitor and senior counselor to the Interior department. She co-founded Burke Law Group three years ago. The firm’s other co-founder, Jeffrey Hall, was confirmed by the Senate last December to be assistant administrator for the office of enforcement and compliance assurance at the Environmental Protection Agency.