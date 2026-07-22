Can Benjamin Netanyahu Be Stopped?

The language was borrowed from Donald Trump. The method had long been Netanyahu’s own. Whenever an institution moves to judge him, he puts the institution on trial.

The most recent example came earlier this month. On July 5, in defiance of a High Court order, Netanyahu’s government declared that it would not recognize decisions made by the country’s TV and radio regulator. Eleven days later, in the final hours of its term, the Knesset—whose ruling coalition was led by Netanyahu’s Likud party—passed a law abolishing the regulator and replacing it with a new authority whose leadership the government would largely control. Netanyahu participated in the legislative debate, despite the fact that his bribery charge concerns alleged regulatory favors exchanged for favorable coverage. The July 5 declaration had not yet precipitated a full constitutional crisis, but it supplied the logic of one: when the court judged the government, the government claimed the right to judge the court.

Israel is now in an election campaign. The Knesset dissolved on July 17, after completing its first full, four-year term since 1988, and Israelis are scheduled to vote on October 27, in the first national election since the judicial upheaval of 2023 and Hamas’s massacre of Israelis on October 7. Successive polls place the parties of Netanyahu’s outgoing coalition below a governing majority, although his opponents have no certain path to power. The deeper question is whether electoral defeat would also discredit the political method he has normalized.