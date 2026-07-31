Don’t Be Fooled: America Hates These Toxic Right-Wing Gasbags

In The New York Times, Ezra Klein helped canonize Kirk for a more moderate audience, admitting to having “envied” him as “one of the era’s most effective practitioners of persuasion.”

On it went. Flags were hung at half-mast. First Amendment protections were even suspended in Kirk’s honor. Hundreds of enemies of Kirk’s Christian nationalism, including Jimmy Kimmel, were censored, suspended, or fired for telling jokes or for grieving insufficiently.

And there was that moving pop dirge: We are Charlie Kirk, his courage our own / Together unbroken, we’ll make Heaven known.