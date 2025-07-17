“The Liberals Were Right”: Neo-Nazi Turns on Trump Over Epstein

Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer who’s a fan of Hitler, thinks Donald Trump has gone too far.

Trump’s neo-Nazi former sidekick (no, not Elon Musk) torched the president on his show America First Wednesday night for calling his supporters that were still interested in alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein “weaklings.”

“Fuck you! Fuck you! You suck! You are fat, you are a joke, you are stupid, you are not funny, you are not as smart as you think you are,” Fuentes fumed.

“If you watch my show, you know I’ve been very critical. I’ve never been this far,” Fuentes said. “This just goes to show, this entire thing has been a scam. When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are gonna look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history. And the liberals were right, the MAGA supporters were had!”

“When we look back in history we will see Trump as a scam artist,” he added.

To be sure, when a white supremacist says you’re right, it doesn’t mean much. But the longtime Trump supporter’s defection shows just how deep a crack Epstein has cleaved in the MAGA movement.

Despite all of Trump’s efforts to distract from Epstein, MAGA influencers just won’t stop talking about the administration’s toothless investigation. The Justice Department announced last week that the sex offender kept no incriminating “client list,” even though Trump’s attorney general claimed one had been sitting on her desk. Alex Jones, Charlie Kirk, Joe Rogan, Tim Pool, and Candace Owens have also levied attacks against the Trump administration over its shoddy work.