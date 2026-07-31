Why Trump’s 250 Grand Prix Is a Really Bad Idea

It’s hard to imagine a worse place than the National Mall for an Indy 500 race. Apart from the National Gallery, the National Archives, the Air and Space Museum, and the Cohen building, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix route will roar past the National Gallery’s outdoor sculpture garden, the Museum of the American Indian, the Hirschorn, Frank Gehry’s Eisenhower Memorial, and the National Museum of Natural History. The National Museum of American History, which contains Francis Scott Key’s Star-Spangled banner and the Revolutionary-war era Gunboat Philadelphia, is one block away. The gunboat, an extraordinary thing to see, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, even though it isn’t precisely a “place.”

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These facilities are bracing for potential damage from vibrations. At the National Gallery, I’m told certain artworks have already been moved away from the side of the building facing the racetrack. Chris Abanavas, a press officer there, declined to confirm that, but said in a written statement that the museum “has conducted a vibration study and based on those results will take any precautions necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, visitors, art, and facilities during the race.” Oy.

The race is the brainchild of Bud Denker, president of the Penske Corporation, which owns the Indianapolis 500 Speedway, and Erik Shanks, chief executive of Fox Sports, which will broadcast it. They sold Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on the idea, but Congress wouldn’t agree to a route that would zip past the Capitol. So in January, Denker shortened the route to keep it off the Capitol grounds and Trump signed an executive order authorizing Duffy to “take steps to ensure that all permits, approvals, and other authorizations as are necessary … are issued and granted as expeditiously as possible.” Lisa Delpy Neirotti, professor of sports management at George Washington University, told CNN: “It’s easy to pull off because they have an executive order that they can basically do what they need to do to get this thing done. If they had to go through public hearings, if they had to go through a lot of other hoops, it would not be enough time.”