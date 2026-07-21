Trump’s Latest Plan to Sell Your History Out From Under You

Given Trump’s demolition of the East Wing; his plans to build a White House ballroom that dwarfs the executive mansion; his efforts to erect an Arc de Trump in the traffic circle leading to Arlington Cemetery, and a National Garden of American Heroes in West Potomac Park; and, given further, the Trump White House’s previous plans, now set aside, to demolish the Wilbur J. Cohen building and three other federal office buildings in Southwest Washington that it’s been trying to unload—these regulatory changes would be like handing a box of matches to an arsonist.

The main thrust of the proposed revisions is to reduce opportunities for public input into preservation decisions and to reduce preservation’s scope. “We’ve never seen a proposal that would do this much damage to this much of the country’s history in one stroke,” said Greg Werkheiser, founding partner of Cultural Heritage Partners, which is currently litigating against Trump’s Kennedy Center alterations and his planned whitewashing of the Old (now Eisenhower) Executive Office building. Cultural Heritage Partners has set up an online war room to fight against the proposed Section 106 changes.

But in a telephone conversation late Monday, Bronin warned me not to think solely of Trump’s Mad King Ludwig-like desire to reshape the nation’s capital according to his whims. (My analogy, not hers.) “I would encourage people not to get distracted by the types of projects that have been in the news,” Bronin said, “because these changes are geared toward a more systematic overhaul of the process” to “benefit some of the most destructive projects that are in the federal pipeline,” including lucrative mining and oil exploration on federal lands previously protected by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.