We’ve Officially Entered the Twilight of Late-Stage Trumpism

The CNN poll finds that only 34 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, matching the low point he hit after inciting a violent insurrection on January 6, 2021. Here are some striking findings on his personal traits and obsessions:

73 percent say Trump is not in touch with the problems that ordinary Americans face daily; only 27 percent say he is.

in touch with the problems that ordinary Americans face daily; only 27 percent say he is. 66 percent say Trump does not put the good of the country over his personal gain; only 34 percent say he does.

62 percent say Trump is not an effective world leader; only 38 percent say he is.

an effective world leader; only 38 percent say he is. 57 percent say Trump does not have the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president; only 43 percent say he does.

have the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president; only 43 percent say he does. 64 percent say Trump has gone too far in pursuing his personal business as president; only 31 percent say this has been about right.

61 percent say Trump has gone too far in undertaking projects to remodel the White House and other Washington landmarks; only 32 percent say he hasn’t.

That’s remarkable. Note that the poll uses very benign language to describe Trump’s unilateral razing of the White House East Wing to build a ballroom for himself; his plans for a triumphal arch in the capital; the festooning of his name (and even enormous totalitarian images of his face glowering down on us) at various locations in D.C.; and much more. Even so, a huge majority disapproves.

What’s more, note that huge majorities don’t just disapprove of Trump’s use of the presidency to enrich himself; they also see that Trump is putting his own interests before those of the country, an even more damning construction on his conduct. Large majorities see him as out of touch, failing on the world stage, and lacking in the basic mental fitness required to serve.