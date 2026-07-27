Is This Guy the Worst Party Chair in the History of the United States?

You can say that again, Marianne. Not only does Martin not represent billionaire funding; he represents no funding. As has been much reported lately, most dramatically in a brutal New York Times story that ran Sunday, the Democratic Party is broke. Not just broke. In debt. To the tune of $2 million. The Republican National Committee, by contrast, has $128.5 million cash on hand.

This should be a banner year for the Democrats, and the odds are still good that it will be. Donald Trump’s approval numbers are starting to compete with Kanye West’s and Meghan Markle’s, and it seems daily as if he’s doing his best to catch them. He says he doesn’t care about people’s financial struggles, he keeps fighting this ridiculous war whose rationale (Iran can’t have a nuke) exists only because of an idiotic decision he made in his first term, he slaps tariffs on everything from booze to hockey sticks, he bombs at the Correspondents’ Dinner like a washed-up Vegas comedian playing a bordello down the street from the Liberace Museum. Most of America is sick of him. They’re even sick of his wife, who, at 12 points underwater herself, is far and away the least popular first lady in recent American history.

Since presidential approval is generally seen as the one number that most directly predicts and tracks the results of midterm elections, it’s still reasonable to assume that the Democrats will retake the House, and that, with Maine having settled down and with a handful of surprisingly close races in red states, they have a live shot at the Senate. But being $2 million in debt is not the way to win close races.