Walz Accuses Trump of Hiding Full Scope of Cyberattack Linked to Iran
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is firing back at Trump after he blamed Minnesota for the cyberattack it suffered.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says President Donald Trump is lying about who committed the cyberattack on his state—and purposefully hiding how many states were affected.
Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that Iran was likely responsible for a cyberattack against Minnesota’s municipal water systems, instead blaming state officials. The president did not provide any evidence for his claim.
Shortly after, Walz fired back.
“Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too,” Walz wrote in a post on X. “This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran.”
In the last week, at least seven states have reported cyberattacks against their municipal water systems, according to the FBI. Though the attacks haven’t been definitively attributed, federal and state officials say they carried trademarks of Iranian hackers.
Still, Trump ranted wildly during his Cabinet meeting at Camp David, asserting that Minnesota was to blame for the attack. “You know who’s behind it? Minnesota. Because they’re grossly incompetent. I think the governor’s behind it. I don’t think there was an Iranian cyberattack,” Trump said.
The Trump administration has long targeted Minnesota and its large immigrant population, due to the president’s blatant Islamophobia. The president has continued to pursue fraud allegations against Minnesota officials in a transparent effort to punish Democrats and antagonize immigrants.