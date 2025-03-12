The 199 Things You Can’t Say in the Trump Administration

Some of the words on the Times list are just baffling. The Trump administration won’t let anybody say “prostitute”? That sounds like a Biden holdover; the left is the only precinct I know where the word “prostitute” is taboo. You’re supposed to say “sex worker,” but that’s out because the Trump Word Cops put “sex” on their taboo list. I guess they’ll have to go back to “courtesan” or “tart.” Returning to the question of how a woke taboo became a Trump taboo: Perhaps what Trump intends to prevent is usage of the word “prostitute” as a verb to describe the groveling behavior of Lindsey Graham, JD Vance, Mike Johnson, and so many other Republican politicians who once scorned Trump.

Also, what’s wrong with “advocate”? That’s a neutral term. Conservatives advocate things all the time! Is it because there’s a gay magazine called The Advocate? The Advocate also happens to be the title of a play my late father wrote about the Sacco and Vanzetti case that ran for a week on Broadway in 1963. So yes, this is getting personal. In the same vein: I served in the late 1970s on the prose board of an undergraduate literary magazine called The Harvard Advocate, which (at least then) was apolitical to a fault. Maybe “Harvard” set off a trip wire; it’s not on the taboo list, but the Trump Justice Department hates the place and just put it under investigation for alleged antisemitism. Never mind that DOGE chief Elon Musk gave a Sieg Heil salute on inauguration night and that mimicking Musk’s gesture (which Musk insisted was misinterpreted) became all the rage among the Trump faithful at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Physician, heal thyself.

Another entirely neutral word the Trumpies have banned is “institutional.” We all know Trump is determined to destroy every government institution he can get his hands on, but to forbid the word itself raises matters to a higher level of fanaticism. You also can’t for some reason say “MSM,” even though that term (which stands for “mainstream media”) is entirely pejorative. Reporters for CNN don’t thrust out their chests to declare themselves representatives of the MSM. If Trump wants to ban a self-congratulatory term for the media, he should forbid “fourth estate.”