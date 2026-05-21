Trump’s IRS Deal Is a Massive Test for Congress and the Courts

The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be encreased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them.

Trump has, with great impunity, been violating the Constitution’s two emoluments clauses, domestic and foreign, since he first entered office in 2019. The nonprofit watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued Trump during his first term over foreign emoluments violations concerning payments to Trump’s hotels and apartment buildings and royalties from foreign-government-owned broadcasters related to The Apprentice. But CREW said Trump’s busiinesses also likely violated the domestic emoluments clause because some of the transactions involved payments from the federal government or state governments.

CREW’s lawsuit was dismissed in district court, but CREW prevailed on appeal and the case was remanded back to the district court. Trump then appealed to the Supreme Court. By now it was September 2020. The high court waited four months and then dismissed the case as moot because Trump had lost re-election. A similar lawsuit brought by the District of Columbia followed a similar trajectory, but didn’t get as far as CREW’s lawsuit before the Supreme Court decided that time had run out. That’s hardly a ringing endorsement.



If an emoluments case could get this far based on Trump’s business transactions, a case in which Trump pockets federal funds directly should be, in any properly functioning republic, a slam dunk. This is not only a legal settlement between a president and his own administration, which is outrageous enough. It’s also a legal settlement of a lawsuit that would lack legal merit even if Trump weren’t president, because the statute of limitations had passed by the time Trump filed it. (More on that here.)