The Man Who Tells the Truth Netanyahu Doesn’t Want the World to Hear

Israeli polls increasingly point to a very close election, with Netanyahu for the time trailing an alliance led by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. Yet Benn is wary, admitting that he is “in a minority position among my peers here who argue that there’s no way for Netanyahu to survive the election.” Indeed, there’s fear that Netanyahu could make ample use of his security services to maintain indefinite power. Additionally, a stalemate election could find Netanyahu with near dictatorial means, governing without a mandate. “I’m afraid that he could stay on because he doesn’t need to win decisively with this coalition as he did last time,” Benn says.

He bemoans the Israel he was raised in; the Israel his parents helped create. “We grew up believing in liberal values and lifestyles like science and technology. We never realized the lesson of, I hate these analogies, but the lesson of the 1930s throughout Europe and the United States was that it can be turned back. The same was true about the peace process. We thought that these things were irreversible. Well, they’re not exactly reversible, but they could take a very bad turn as we see in Gaza and in Lebanon and even in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority is just a prisoner of COGAT [the Israeli military civil administration], basically, and there’s no money going in; it’s just atrophied there.

“I think this goes back to our mission at Haaretz. You always need to be on watch and guard and try to protect these liberal values of democracy, freedom of speech, civil rights, human rights, and not look the other way, even in wartime.”