Trump’s NASA Official Not Too Worried as SpaceX Rocket Dents the Moon
Jared Isaacman says the moon crash was “not a big deal.”
One of Elon Musk’s wayward rockets seems to have crashed into the moon, but the Trump administration isn’t worried about it.
Part of a SpaceX rocket crashed into the moon Wednesday morning, reportedly with the impact of three tons of TNT. The crash sent up a big cloud of dust and left a new crater on the moon’s surface, The Independent reports. Images of the impact may take days to appear from ground telescopes and satellites orbiting the moon. The SpaceX rocket is from a Falcon 9 spacecraft that was carrying a lunar lander to the Moon last January.
When asked about the explosion on Fox News, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman was dismissive, crediting SpaceX with recovering 600 of its rockets in other cases, and said this explosion wasn’t a big deal in terms of space trash.
“It’s very infrequent to have things like the Falcon 9 second stage crash into the moon,” Isaacman said. “It’s not a big deal right now, the moon has clearly seen better days.”
Isaacman then pivoted into how once reusable rockets are ready, they would be landing on the moon to help “contribute to the city block you’re trying to build on the surface.”
Isaacman has a close business relationship with Musk, having financed SpaceX missions in the past, and wants to carry out Musk and President Trump’s dreams of building a base on the moon. If there were major problems with spacecraft crashing into the moon, he’s not likely to hurt his own position, or make Musk look bad, by telling the public in a news interview.
Space debris is a growing problem from increased rocket launches, and could become a major issue if any important satellites are damaged. If more of Musk’s SpaceX rockets veer out of control, his moon base plans could hit a major snag.