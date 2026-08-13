Trump and the GOP Have Quietly Broken Their Big Promises on IVF

In the summer of 2024, amid his characteristically mean-spirited presidential campaign versus Kamala Harris, Donald Trump made a refreshingly generous promise that buoyed the hopes of parents across the country who had struggled to conceive a child. “We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment,” Trump said, referring to in vitro fertilization, “or we’re going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.” A few weeks before the election, he even went so far as declare himself the “father of IVF.” “We want fertilization, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them,” he said during a town hall hosted by Fox News.

Once back in office, though, Trump was more like a deadbeat dad. Yes, in February he issued an executive order to increase access to IVF while lowering its cost, which in his eyes made him the “fertilization president.” But it was mostly hot air. Trump did strike a deal in October with a subsidiary of German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA to slash prices for IVF drugs in exchange for tariff relief, but IVF advocates said the estimated $2,200 savings wouldn’t do much to help couples afford a treatment that costs as much as $25,000 for a single round. The promised free coverage for IVF never came to pass, and in many ways the IVF landscape has gotten notably worse thanks to Republicans in Washington and in state houses across the country. And that’s a big opportunity for the Democrats in a critical election year.