Trump’s DOJ Tried to Break a Texas Activist Community. It Failed.

“It’s obvious to me that the prosecution optimized for the headline,” said Lydia Koza, whose wife, Autumn Hill, was sentenced to 50 years. “They optimized for the shock and awe.” We spoke just after the anniversaries of the noise demonstration and the raid on her home with Hill. For months after the arrests, Koza explained, the defendants remained in detention, unindicted, some in “administrative segregation”—solitary confinement—“while the Justice Department scrambled to try and put together a theory of the case that served their ends.”

What the case was supposedly about—the purpose and nature of a noise demonstration—was something that could be easily mischaracterized, a fact the government’s case arguably benefited from. Noise demonstrations, recalled Autumn Hill in a recent rare interview she gave from prison, are “a pretty typical form of protest”: “Fireworks and megaphones and bells and whistles and all that are extremely common.” While a noise demo is one form of protest, it can also be an expression of care and connection. “My goal,” Hill said, “was to let the people inside, the detainees, know, ‘Hey, we’re here, we know that you are there, you haven’t been forgotten, and we understand that what is happening to you is unjust.’” In that sense, a noise demo has more in common with sending a letter to a person in prison than it does with a march or a rally. It’s not merely a symbolic action; it’s a way of showing those incarcerated that people on the outside are looking out for them and paying attention to what happens to them. Showing up and connecting with others is the point.

The day after the noise demonstration, on July 5, Autumn Hill was arrested in a raid on the Dallas home she shared with Koza. “They tried to present this house as being like a commune, or a compound,” Koza told me. In the government’s telling, the house was linked to what prosecutors called “the attack.” At a pretrial hearing, FBI Special Agent Joseph Clark Wiethorn, testifying for the government, was asked what the house meant to “the group.” “It’s been referred to as different things,” Wiethorn replied. “I’ve heard the term as a commune for multiple individuals.” As he put it, “This place was used for holding meetings, for organizing.” Then he called the house “a staging location” that had been “used for pre-attack planning.” It was if by being the scene of an organizing meeting, the house they shared was something sinister in disguise. “You know, we’re living together for fundamentally economic reasons, because this economy is brutal, and because sharing a house is literally the only way to get by,” Koza explained. “This is not as weird as the prosecution wants to make this sound.”