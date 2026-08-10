Actually, AOC, Woke 1.0 Did a Lot of Good Things for This Country

The origins of “woke” aren’t totally agreed upon, but the general consensus is some Black activists first used it in the twentieth century as a call for African-Americans to remain vigilant in the fight against racism. The term became more frequently invoked by both Black people and non-Black supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement during the early 2010s.

Then, conservatives and even some on the center-left and left in the early 2020s started using the word to mock what they felt were performative or over-the-top displays of race or gender politics. There is no universal definition of woke. That makes it a useful term for politicians (who are often trying to be cryptic and vague), but not for journalists, academics, and others (who are in theory attempting to offer clarity and precision.)

Unless you spend a lot of time on Twitter or Bluesky, you probably aren’t familiar with Woke 1.0 or Woke 2.0, the discourse Ocasio-Cortez is referring to. Generally, Woke 1.0 is used by left-leaning people who were wary of some of what happened from 2014-2020, particularly in 2020. But there are two different and somewhat contradictory critiques of Woke 1.0. One is that the activism from 2014-2020 was too incremental and focused on small-bore elite issues like making sure corporate boards had more women and people of color and capitalizing the word Black in text; and that it occasionally it veered into calling for firings of people if their views weren’t popular with the left. The other critique is that the activism in 2020 in particular, with the calls for abolishing prisons and police, was far too bold and transformative, offering ideas so controversial they undermined the entire movement.