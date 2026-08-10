Memo to Those Who Fear Socialism: Why Don’t You Try Fix Capitalism?

That is pathetic—barely half the country! In the country that invented modern capitalism and where it is worshipped by the elite class. And you know what? It’s entirely deserved. In fact, it deserves to be a little worse (as it is among Democrats). The kind of capitalism we’ve been practicing in this country over the last 40-plus years is cruel, corrupt, and a perversion of what a humane capitalism ought to be. The people who are so freaked out about socialism ought to realize that the only way they’re going to arrest its rise is to change capitalism for the better.

From the founding of the country until the stock market crash of 1929, the general belief was that government should be small and markets should not be regulated. Some people say it worked pretty well until 1929, but in fact that isn’t true. It worked well enough to perpetuate itself, because if capitalism is anything it’s elastic and dynamic, but that’s about it.

First of all, 15 states had slavery up until it was prohibited, along with the obscene concentrations of wealth that came with that evil system. Also, throughout the nineteenth century, there were five major depressions and roughly 15 or 20 recessions. These downturns stemmed from a range of causes, but a common theme through many of them was the speculative bubble; that is to say, conmen trying to make a quick buck and bamboozle investors.