Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars Is an Oddly Trad Fantasy

Scott’s images are loquacious and even eloquent; the film’s problems begin when the characters open their mouths.

We’re never told what caused the outbreak, or why a small portion of the population survived; Scott is an adroit enough visual storyteller that the lack of outright exposition doesn’t matter. The opening section of The Dog Stars is, in its way, rather gorgeous, and reinforces Scott’s status as a master of landscapes, especially when seen from a godlike remove: Think of the lunar vistas of Thelma and Louise, or the charbroiled ziggurats adorning Blade Runner. His hushed tableaus of a fallen metropolis evoke journalist Alan Weisman’s 2007 thought experiment, The World Without Us: “The Earth holds ghosts, even of entire nations.” Scott’s images are loquacious and even eloquent; the film’s problems begin when the characters open their mouths.



“Civilization’s mask had to come off for you to see it,” snarls Bangley (Josh Brolin), an ex-Marine living on a sprawling, heavily fortified ranch a few clicks from the city on the other side of Colorado’s towering Front Range. He’s talking to—or at—his fellow survivor Hig (Elordi), a mechanic and civilian pilot who’s determined to keep up appearances. Bangley’s worldview basically boils down to shoot first and ask questions later; his rhetoric is as steady as his trigger finger. Hig, though, is compelled to turn the other cheek; during one of his regular flights into town to gather supplies and pay respects at the graveside of his late wife—who died from the flu a few months after suffering a miscarriage—he spares a crossbow-wielding stranger who’s fixing to mow him down. Hig is handy with a wrench and a rifle and makes a good beef stew; his real superpower, though, is optimism. He holds fast to the idea that somewhere beyond the Rockies, there’s a brave new world, or maybe a remnant of the old one; he’s even potentially willing to fly away in search of it.

That anguished wanderlust kicks into high gear after a failed raid on the compound by a cabal of Gothy marauders seemingly on loan from Cormac McCarthy. (An alternate title for Heller’s nicely written but derivative source novel could have been: The Middle of the Road.) That bloody nighttime siege leaves Bangley and Hig unscathed but results in the death of the latter’s beloved dog Jasper—his co-pilot, traveling companion, and comfort animal. (The film’s title refers to a constellation named in the pooch’s image.) In the book, Hig’s pal was an Australian cattle dog, but it seems Bluey has cornered the pop-culture market on Heelers; the trio of Belgian Malinois deployed to play Jasper have true star wattage.