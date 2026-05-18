Caro Claire Burke’s Thriller Captures a Tradwife’s Quiet Discontent

Natalie, a good-but-not-nice girl from Idaho, finds her groove by selling the public on her multimillion-dollar “sweet little farm,” cutely named Yesteryear. There is nothing sweet, however, or little about the life she’s built for herself. Having left Harvard to marry into a political dynasty, Natalie discovers her husband, Caleb, is pleasant enough but a bit of a dud, lacking even an ounce of ambition or emotional maturity. With the help of her wealthy politician father-in-law, she creates a rustic family home that is mostly soundstage, which allows Caleb to cosplay as a cowboy while she rakes in a fortune. The best part? Her tradwife responsibilities allow her to offload the grind of child-rearing to two full-time nannies. “I rarely paid attention to the differences in the children,” she confides to the reader. “Both the girls and the boys spoke similarly, laughed similarly. Their clothing was a rainbow of neutrals.”

The book begins with Natalie wielding a tight grip on her brand—“A flawless Christian woman,” she deems herself the “manic pixie American dream girl of this nation’s deepest, darkest fantasies…. Like a nun in a porno.” This is just as the family is contending with a public-relations crisis, one that the reader will only fully grasp in the novel’s final act. Yet she is not prepared to wake up in a cold bed on a farm that looks just like hers, only one hundred years in the past. “This is my home,” she thinks. “This is not my home.”

In her new life, gruff, bearded “Old Caleb” looks a lot like the rich, useless Caleb she married; the kids are different, but they still look like her and call her Mama. Here, Mary, Natalie’s teenage daughter, is, effectively, the woman of the house. Described by Natalie as “fifteen, going on fifty,” she scowls at her mother’s injuries, her helplessness, and, although all teenage girls find their mothers embarrassing, it isn’t the hormones fueling Mary’s rage. It’s the hard, thankless job of running a home, work that Natalie has only ever played at. When Natalie is finally roped into domestic labor, she scrubs clothes until her hands bleed, and watches with boiling rage as her sons horse around in the fields, dirtying their clothes.