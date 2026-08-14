Fox Hits Trump with Crushing Polls—and Wrecks Fox’s Own Pro-Trump Spin

Fox also perpetually offers a safe space for Donald Trump’s propagandists to smear the Democratic Party as overrun with communists and worse. On Fox recently, Stephen Miller dissolved into crazed paroxysms as he seethed that the party’s primary ideology is “hatred for America.”

The game here, of course, is not just to drag down Democratic candidates by association. It’s even more fundamental: It’s about getting voters to stop seeing the midterms as a referendum on Trump—to stop getting crazy ideas in their heads about holding Trump accountable for his world-historically disastrous presidency already.

So how’s that going? Well, perhaps these Fox News personalities should take a peek at the most recent polling from—wait for it—Fox News.