Why Professors Got Behind Abdul El-Sayed

You can watch this episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon above or by following this show on YouTube or Substack. You can read a transcript here.

The American Association of University Professors endorsed Abdul El-Sayed during the Democratic primary for the open Michigan U.S. Senate seat. It was the group’s first political endorsement ever. That set off a controversy about whether professors should collectively endorse, particularly during primaries. Todd Wolfson, the president of the AAUP, defends the group’s endorsement in the latest episode of Right Now. He says that AAUP has decided that professors should not remain silent amid the growing attack on higher education and would be issuing more endorsements this fall. And Wolfson, a professor of journalism and media students at Rutgers University, argues that professors and universities have a critical role in defending democracy at a time of democratic backsliding.