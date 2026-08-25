Transcript: Why Professors Got Behind El-Sayed

And so it’s really hard for me to think through how that position holds water in the face of Donald Trump, Russell Vought, Chris Rufo, JD Vance, and their attack on our higher education system.

Bacon: Now, I don’t have a good sense of the story you’re experiencing. I live in Kentucky, so I see the red state story of—you’ve mentioned DeSantis. Every red state is the same story of, the Republican governors are trying to ban anybody from studying sociology, film studies, anything like that, roll back on tenure.

I went to Yale, and I’m following the various colleges and how the administrators are trying to fight, trying to defund or threaten any college. But you’re at Rutgers, so public college, blue state. So what’s the story been like there for you, and schools like that?

Wolfson: Yeah, I think even safe, relatively safe public blue state universities, when Trump first got into office, when he was, like, running around bull in a china shop and trying to knock over everything in his way, they were even scared, and they were like, Let’s just keep our heads down. Anybody who has DEI on their website, talking about diversity, equity, and inclusion, or critical race theory, you’re going to scrub that, right? And so—

Bacon: Not get fired, but scrub that from your website. There’s a difference between keeping your job and just, you know—

Wolfson: Yeah, you don’t get fired, but you’re going to scrub it from your website, and we’re going to keep our heads down.

And unfortunately, the thing about our universities and colleges and the leadership of them is that they have been caught in a pretty rough bind. And so I’m not happy with them, but I’m sympathetic to them. And the rough bind is this, right? You’re the president of Columbia University, and Donald Trump says to you, Look, I’m snatching $400 million out of your biomedical research infrastructure, for research you’re doing on diabetes and Alzheimer’s and X, Y, and Z, because there is antisemitism in the university—which I’m not going to substantiate, but I’m going to say it’s there.

And so you’re the president, and you’re forced into a bind, and the bind is this: do I fight for higher education as a whole, right, and protect the institutional autonomy of Columbia University? Or do I fight for the financial wellbeing of Columbia University? And so it was a hard bind they were caught in.

But unfortunately, the majority of the leadership of our universities—not the entirety, but the majority—made the choice to their fiduciary responsibility of their institution over their responsibility to higher education and democracy writ large. And so again, he caught them in a tough bind. He’s a bully. And unfortunately, though, we saw far too many kneel to that dynamic.

Bacon: You said more endorsements are coming. So I’d be curious what you mean by that, because my guess is the Democrat running in Alaska who didn’t want Kamala Harris’s endorsement may not be dying for yours either, candidly. So I’d be curious, is it governors, senators, mayors? Is it swing states?

Wolfson: Yeah, I’ll tell you what we’re looking at, a state where it’s very obvious. I think we’re mostly going to—not entirely, we may engage in state races, but we’ll mostly engage in federal races this time around, as we’re building up our muscles, learning to do this. And so there are really two criteria we’re looking at.

One is swing states where we have a lot of density and could actually maybe potentially impact a race, where the candidate is speaking some of our language. They don’t have to be perfect, but they have to speak some of our language, and they can’t denigrate higher education.

That’s one category, of either Congress or congressional races, senatorial races. And then the other set of races are going to be in probably safe districts, where the people are really coming out and making a free public system central to their vision of a democratic society. And so those would be champions, right?

People who are going to champion higher ed, talk about free public higher education as critical moving forward, an end to contingency, fully funded HBCUs, MSIs, fully funded biomedical research infrastructure. Those are the things we want. An end to student debt. And then the other half will be places where we can actually impact a race and project some power.

Bacon: Do you have two or three you’re considering you can name, or you want to stay away from that right now?

Wolfson: I’m going to stay away from it now, because I don’t want to get in front of my members.

Bacon: Of course. And does it matter if your local endorses, or is it set up that way where the locals—

Wolfson: Absolutely matters. We will not be going and stepping on our locals. We will be working with them and growing through with them. So we have locals. We, AAUP’s a pretty interesting beast, because we have 600 campuses where we have membership. And we have about 100 of them, we have collective bargaining rights. And so 100 campuses, more or less, we have collective bargaining rights, but that makes up 40 some odd thousand faculty members in AAUP.

And then on the other 500 campuses, we don’t have collective bargaining rights. We have what you would call advocacy chapters, where they don’t get to negotiate, which is spread across 500 campuses, and it’s about another 20,000 members. And our locals have been endorsing candidates for office for decades upon decades. But our advocacy chapters haven’t.

Bacon: What percentage of university faculty are in AAUP?

Wolfson: I don’t know. That’s a good question. I would say it’s probably, overall, with the unionization rates in higher ed around 20, 25 percent. And faculty are so hard to enumerate now, because so many are temporary adjunct faculty. It’s a good question, and I should know the answer to that, but I don’t. But 20 to 25 percent of overall higher ed workers are unionized.

Bacon: You’ve been hinting at, and you’ve been saying, “I’m going to talk about our vision.” So what’s your vision for higher ed? You mention HBCUs, you mention free public, but lay out, what does AAUP see as what it wants higher education to look like in the United States?

Wolfson: Yeah. Our vision overall is that a robust democracy demands a robust free public higher education system, right?

Bacon: Does that mean free for everybody? Free for most students? What does that free mean? What do you want?

Wolfson: For me, it should be a universal right. I think we would have to win over a question of means testing with some of our allies who are elected. But to me, I want it to be universal.

Bacon: Like a universal public library.

Wolfson: Yes. And I really want to go back and fix the 1.8 trillion in debt that our students owe. But really, I think for us, there’s this vision of education and higher education as a central, if not the central, pillar to a healthy and robust democracy, where people are learning, where we’re engaging in critical questions, where if you get laid off at 35 as a lawyer, because now people are having Claude write their contracts that you could go back and you could get re-educated and find a way forward, and our universities become a place to support and grow through that very difficult time, which I think is coming. And I think we should really be honest about that.

And so to me, it’s not a laundry list of, we want a free public system, we want the sort of investment through wealth taxes that enable that system. We want fully funded HBCUs and MSIs and HSIs, minority-serving institutions and Hispanic-serving institutions, and also tribal colleges and universities. But we also really want a robust research infrastructure. The great post-World War II deal in the United States that really drove our innovation was a partnership between the federal government and colleges and universities.

And the deal was that we pay the universities and colleges, we have labs, we develop those labs, but the federal government funds critical research. And it’s the reason why—we don’t have a great healthcare system, it’s not good for the majority of us, but what we do have is the greatest healthcare research and innovation, and it comes out of our colleges and universities.

Our pharmaceutical companies would not do the primary research necessary that enables the breakthroughs that come, whether it’s cancer, Alzheimer’s, or any other number of things, Ozempic. They wouldn’t do the primary research necessary, because they don’t see the primary research as a return on investment. And so we need that relationship to grow. A thick, heavily funded research infrastructure, not only for healthcare, but for all untold number of things, and a place that’s a learning society. So that’s the real vision that we have. And I really believe we’re biting off our nose to spite our face when we undermine our great public education system as a public good, whether it’s K-12 or higher education.

And so that’s a vision for the society we have, which I would counter to the vision that Trump is putting out. The vision Trump is putting out, and his administration, is one that says—what did he say, six months ago? “I can’t pay for people’s early childhood learning. But what I can pay for is more bombs.” And that’s not the society I believe in. It’s not even the United States I was born into. And the United States—I was born in the ‘70s, I’m not going to say it was some great place for equity and diversity and for the working class, et cetera.

But what I can say is, it wasn’t cruel like it is today. The cruelty wasn’t this externalized. And so I really think we want to fight for a learning society. We want to make public education free. We want debt-free pathways for people who go to private universities. And we want to build a society, rebuild in the ashes of what this president has done, in a way that’s good for all of us.

Bacon: Todd Wolfson, I’m excited about what you’re doing. Thanks for doing it. Thanks for joining me. Where can people find your thoughts and your work?

Wolfson: Go to aaup.org, please. And if you’re anywhere in higher education, please join us. Whatever campus, we want to build with you. We want to fight for your issues on your campuses, and we want to build with our students, all the students across this country, and staff, and build a system that reflects the greatness of our democracy.

Bacon: Todd, thanks for joining me. I appreciate it. Good to see you.

Wolfson: Thank you, Perry. I really appreciate it.

Bacon: Bye-bye.