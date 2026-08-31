For Springfield’s Haitians, Ankle Monitors and Fear of Going to Church

In late June, in the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision, we joined several other couples in a small caravan to Springfield. We wanted to worship along with his Haitian parishioners and to offer support by our presence. The Mass, conducted in Haitian Creole, included a choir singing in their native tongue. It was impressive, but in many ways not unlike so many church services in every community around the nation.

The several dozen worshipers were heavily represented by young families, many with small children. A boy of about four years old was in a pew in front of us, fidgeting and craning his head to interact with another boy in the same pew. A grandmother gently throttled the lad to get him to pay attention to the service and not his little pal. A neatly dressed father walked behind some pews off to the side of the altar, cradling a baby on his shoulder to calm the infant.

Father Fritz consecrated the bread and wine into what Catholics believe is the authentic body and blood of Christ and prepared to offer Holy Communion to his flock, a rather far cry from the cats and dogs that alleged Catholic JD Vance said that these same Haitians were killing and eating.