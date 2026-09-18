The Fascists Want Trans People to Leave. I Left. But Should We All?

I have been told many times that it is far nobler to stay and fight than to retreat to relative safety. This argument only makes sense if one believes that there is no real risk of the U.S. government deciding to round up and intern transgender people under the auspices of national security or public health. However, we can clearly see the Trump administration laying the groundwork to do either or both. If our perception of the situation is accurate, then asking trans people to stay and fight makes as much sense as urging German Jews to stay and fight before World War II. Those who fled were able to do far more damage to fascism in service of the United Kingdom, the U.S., and Canada.

For other transgender people, the idea of spending the rest of their lives going from marginally protected to actively persecuted every four years is unpleasant at best. The courts are setting precedents that allow this targeting, and legal protections via some sort of Equality Act that makes it through a Senate filibuster is unimaginable. People should not have to live in constant fear of their own countrymen electing the next fascist government, which may or may not decide to enact some sort of final solution.

Certainly, there may be great value in staying and fighting if either Republican restraint or the courts would ultimately prevent the right from achieving its goal of “eradicating transgenderism.” But right now, the polling says that probably fewer than half of all transgender people believe that the U.S. is, or will be, a safe place to live anytime soon.