Trump Admin Covering Up Number of U.S. Troops Killed in Iran War
U.S. officials say the Trump administration is hiding the real death toll from the war.
The Trump administration may be hiding exactly how many American troops have died in the Iran war.
The Washington Post, citing six anonymous U.S. officials, reports that more U.S. service members have died than the Department of Defense has publicly disclosed. Five of these officials told the newspaper that there have been 22 military deaths during the war, four more than the 18 currently appearing in the Defense Casualty Analysis System, the DOD’s public database.
Another unnamed official says that 23 service members have been killed since February 28, when the U.S. and Israel first launched airstrikes on Iran. Not all of the alleged undisclosed deaths are directly tied to the war, this official reportedly said, but all of the deceased soldiers were in the Middle East while the war was going on.
This official also told the Post that three American contractors based in the region have also died since the start of the war. The details behind the undisclosed deaths are unclear, including who they were and how, when, and where they died. The Pentagon refused to answer the newspaper’s inquiries about the disputed death figures.
The Iran war is extremely unpopular with the American people, with the risk to U.S. troops among one of many reasons why. If Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and the rest of the Trump administration are hiding military casualties, that raises questions as to the circumstances of their deaths and what incentive White House officials have to keep them secret.
President Trump, Hegseth, and everyone else in the administration continue to insist that the Iran war is going well, despite the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed and Iran’s allies in Yemen, the Houthis, taking over the Bab al-Mandeb Strait on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula. Hiding American deaths further exposes the White House’s attempts to fool the American people that the war has been a success.