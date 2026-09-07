How Decades of Privatization Unleashed Trump’s Warmongering

That process reached its infamous apotheosis during the Vietnam War, when the Pentagon used a “body count” metric of enemy deaths to track progress. Critics have argued that the body count metric both encouraged “indiscriminate violence” and “blinkered American military leadership to the realities of the war” by treating statistics on total deaths as a proxy for strategic gains. Similarly, Gen. William Westmoreland, who studied at Harvard Business School and commanded U.S. forces in Vietnam from 1964 to 1968, launched a program in 1967 to bring down the “high cost per individual casualty” (at the time, it took six tons of munitions to kill one enemy combatant). Westmoreland called this economizing project “a matter of highest priority.” It produced such tangible results as “changes to the process of sweater procurement.” President Johnson praised the program for employing “innovative management improvements” amid the “most trying conditions conceivable in a combat zone.” At least LBJ had his priorities straight.

After Vietnam, the officer corps turned against some forms of technocratic managerialism. In one survey, Army generals called the body count metric a “great crime.” But in the 1970s and 1980s, economistic logic became even more embedded in national security. The libertarian economist Martin Anderson, who later shaped Ronald Reagan’s economic policies, pushed Richard Nixon to end the draft, and some reformers saw the end of the draft as a chance for the Pentagon to privatize more military functions by hiring outside contractors. When Nixon did end the draft in 1973, he said the military would now “compete in the job market” for employees. As the military became an all-volunteer force, human relations became more important. Officers were urged to “enrich” each service member’s job to help productivity. One military theorist, Col. John Boyd, blended management with a countercultural spirit when he advocated “The Art of Success,” a mindset meant to “shape or influence events so that we not only magnify our spirit and strength but also influence potential adversaries as well as the uncommitted so that they are drawn toward our philosophy and are empathetic toward our success.” The Marine Corps’s “Warfighting” doctrine still draws on Boyd’s ideas, and both military leaders like Jim Mattis and corporate titans like Jamie Dimon cite Boyd.

Indeed, contemporary business practices have been influenced by the history of managerialism in the military. Management consulting firms used defense work during World War II to build their cachet, while Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program, which still trains executives today, grew out of a program for defense management in World War II. In the 1960s, budgeting techniques that were developed in the military to control costs spread to other parts of the federal government, bringing what Murphy calls “military-incubated economic analysis” to bear on public “health, education, welfare, and housing.” At a more pervasive, ideological level, key elements of neoliberal economics, including an infatuation with rational choice theory and cost-benefit analysis, trace their lineage partly to Rand and the experiences academic economists had with the military. The Defense Department, Murphy writes, “served as a breeding ground” for the ideas that shaped neoliberal capitalism and its radical free-market beliefs.