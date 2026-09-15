Are Texas Democrats Finally Reaching the Mountaintop?

During Xaq Webb’s years of radical optimism, he thought little of the Texas Democratic Party. It didn’t take a genius to see reforms were needed. At least this was his perspective from the outside—early on as a lowly precinct chair, then working with the Texas contingent of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. But by March 2023, he’d been around the block; maybe it was time to make changes from the inside. He took a job with TDP as “operations director,” a senior-level bureaucrat of bureaucrats, what he called a “catchall” role, which entailed financial processing, campaign compliance reporting, and HR functions. “My estimation [before becoming staff] was that it was a well-functioning organization that was misunderstood,” he told me. “Of course, when I joined, I realized it wasn’t functioning as well as I was led to believe. But I think I was right that it was misunderstood.”

After 2022’s not-so-red-wave midterms, in which Texas Republicans flipped just one of three congressional seats they targeted that cycle, one might have hoped this meant TDP was on the right track. Then came 2024. Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris by nearly 14 points in the state, more than double his margin over Joe Biden in 2020. In the aftermath, not unlike insiders at the Democratic National Committee, Webb’s central concern was the debt the party had saddled during the bloodbath. But the bloodbath wasn’t over: Democrats on the outside wanted heads to roll.

For years, reformers had tried and failed to oust TDP chairman Gilberto Hinojosa, a former county judge from the Rio Grande Valley, who held the position for more than a decade. The 2024 backlash forced his resignation. His interim replacement, elected by TDP’s governing board in late March 2025, was Kendall Scudder, a 35-year-old from Sulphur Springs, outside Dallas. He’d previously made a name for himself as TDP’s vice chair for finance. This July, he described himself to me as “a bull in a china shop.”

Webb and his co-workers—the old regime—were the proverbial china. On his first Monday as chairman, Scudder and a couple of consultants entered the Austin office and began interviewing staffers about the organization’s structure. Soon, a Dallas-based employment attorney began visiting, too. There was talk of “belt-tightening” and layoffs. The first to go, on April 7, was Monique Alcala, executive director since August 2023. This blindsided Webb, who had previously been involved in employment decisions. On April 16, he requested a formal clarification of his job description, which he says was never provided. Though his role was technically classified as “management,” his responsibilities had been reduced such that he chose to register with the staff union. He was terminated, and his last day was June 26. Finally, in September, Scudder announced that TDP’s central hub would be moving to Dallas, in addition to creating several satellite offices in Houston, Amarillo, and Eagle Pass, down along the border. The move prompted what The Texas Tribune called an “exodus of top staff.”

Critics claimed the move was intended to bring party operations closer to Scudder’s home base. But to Scudder, this initiative was making good on the promise that TDP would operate differently moving forward. “This is a strategic initiative to increase party presence across the state, and conversations are ongoing about future locations,” he said in a September 2025 press release.