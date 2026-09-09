Carbon Capture Won’t Save Us Anytime Soon

This is in large part because every carbon capture and sequestration project is different. However carbon is captured, it needs to be stored in order to make a difference for climate efforts. Relatively small amounts of carbon can be used. A number of start-ups, for instance, inject captured carbon into things like soft drinks; some are working toward storing it in building materials. But the kind of mass-scale sequestration outlined in climate models will likely rely largely on injecting carbon deep underground, whether into saline aquifers or depleted oil and gas deposits. Ravikumar likens these to big, irregular sponges that need to be soaked using straws rather than underground tanks that can be neatly filled up and sealed off. The success of such projects depends on a number of site-specific factors: how deep injection wells need to be; the rate at which the carbon is injected and how much pressure is used; the permeability of the ground; and the space available. “Every project is unique,” he said. “The idea that you just scale it up and costs go down is not really true.”

There are physical limits on the infrastructure and space available for sequestering carbon. An influential study outlining ways for just the United States to achieve net-zero emissions indicates that the country will need to capture and store 2.5 Gt per year—a relatively low level that mainly accounts for industrial processes that don’t have readily available zero-carbon alternatives, like steel and concrete production. The biggest project Daigle and Ravikumar looked at was Shell’s Gorgon Plant in Australia, which faced numerous engineering challenges in capturing emissions from one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas terminals. That facility currently captures and sequesters just 0.4 megatonnes of carbon per year—far less than the 3.5 Mt Shell projected when operations began in 2019. The projects Daigle and Ravikumar studied hit 59 percent of their projected injection rates, on average; the mean amount of carbon captured at commercial-scale projects was only 0.19 Mt per year. To reach even the modest quantities of carbon capture entailed in the Net-Zero America study would mean building 250 Gorgon-scale facilities in the United States every year between now and 2050.

At this rate, the outlook is nothing if not grim: “Achieving even the lower end” of sequestration entailed in somewhat less ambitious mitigation scenarios, Daigle and Ravikumar write, “would require drilling thousands of wells each year until 2050.” The difficulty of reaching that number becomes obvious, the pair explained, when you consider how many active drilling rigs, both onshore and offshore, existed in the U.S. as of mid-2026: just 581. “The drilling activity alone needed to achieve projected levels of sequestration,” they write, “would be larger than the entire existing oil and gas industry.” (My emphasis.)