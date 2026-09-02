Goodbye to the Least Apocalyptic Summer of the Rest of Your Life

Indeed, underestimating death has become something of a theme in our warming world. An investigation from NPR and researchers at Boston University revealed that heat deaths in the United States are dramatically and chronically underreported. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that an average of around 700 people died of heat-related causes per year between 2018 and 2026, NPR’s analysis found—perhaps conservatively—an average of 9,000 heat-related deaths per year during the same period. In some years, heat-related fatalities soared above 10,000, with those in Florida believed to be 40 times greater than officially recorded death tolls.

Other accounts are more reliable. July 2026, for instance, tied with July 2024 for the hottest July since modern record-keeping began in 1850. Thanks to this year’s unusually powerful El Niño and climate change—which is widely believed to be strengthening that El Niño—2026 is very likely to be the hottest year on record, surpassing the previous record, set in 2024. If that turns out be the case, 2026 will have been the latest in a long string of record-setting hot years; as the World Meteorological Organization reported back in January, the last 11 years have been the hottest 11 years on record.

It would be too comforting to imagine that summers marked by steadily worsening heat waves, megafires, and landslides constitute a kind of new normal: a revised baseline that societies can adapt to in some straightforward, linear fashion. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. As climate scientist Kevin Anderson told Novara Media recently, “This is not a new normal. On average, this is the least extreme weather that I, you, and anyone else listening to this will ever live through.”