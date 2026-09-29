Supreme Court Says Trump Can Keep Deporting People to Random Places
Donald Trump can temporarily resume his third-country deportations, at least until the high court hears arguments on the case in December.
The Supreme Court has decided that the Trump administration can resume deporting immigrants to countries other than their place of origin.
The nation’s highest judiciary on Tuesday paused a lower court ruling that blocked the government from deporting people to locations they had no relation to without due process. The decision came by way of an emergency ruling that did not include a vote count, though it did note that Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson would have denied the request to resume the deportations.
The Supreme Court is expected to pick the issue back up again in December when it will hear oral arguments. A final ruling is expected next year.
The outcome is a major win for the administration, which has spent more than a year and a half shipping people to countries around the world as part of its mass deportation program.
But it isn’t the first time that the court has weighed in on the matter. In June 2025, the court overruled a lower court decision regarding a class action lawsuit, granting the executive branch the ability to deport individuals without objection, even if the deportees are likely to face the risk of death or grave harm in the new locale.
The government has deported nearly a million people since Donald Trump returned to office, according to a CNN report published last week. Some of those individuals have been sent to countries with histories of human rights abuses.
At least 25,000 people have been deported from America to developing countries under the guise of Trump’s “secure the border” agenda, according to a social media post by Homeland Security’s legal chief James Percival last week, who added that “third country removal is an essential public safety tool.”
Such reasons, according to Percival, include the possibility that a home country might reject a person’s return, as well as the inordinate costs associated with actually sending an individual back to their country of origin, particularly if the country is far from the U.S.
“Imagine, for example, that DHS needs to remove a single illegal alien to a remote country halfway across the world. Is DHS supposed to spend a fortune chartering a private plane for one law breaker?” continued Percival.
Percival then echoed Trump’s xenophobic rhetoric, claiming that many of the immigrants facing third country deportations are the “worst of the worst” types of criminals, suggesting that these individuals—who are not tried before they are deported—are “child rapists” and “killers.”
“Before President Trump came along, the U.S. government typically just released these people after six months because they could not or did not care to find a third country,” Percival claimed.
This story has been updated.