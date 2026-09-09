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Angry, Unglued Trump Accidentally Reveals His Contempt for MAGA Voters

As fresh Trump outbursts expose what he really thinks of his supporters, a skilled decoder of MAGA explains the role of sheer unreality in Trumpian politics—and why it betrays deep political weakness.

Donald Trump frowns glumly while sitting at the Resolute Desk
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of angry, unhinged threats over the last few days. He posted a map of all of North America—including Canada and Mexicounder conquest by the United States. He angrily threatened to cut off all U.S. sales of Canadian aerospace company Bombardier, even though it employs many U.S. workers and its supply chains are deeply entangled in U.S. communities. He crossed out the “Mexico” in New Mexico and replaced it with “America.” And he snarled that gas prices will drop below $2 after we “WIN” against Iran, even though he simply cannot get it to do his bidding right now. In all these cases, Trump is threatening things that are never, ever going to happen. The calculation that his voters will be satisfied by thiseven as he’s failing them so badly across the boardreveals his seething contempt for them with great clarity. We talked to Salon’s Amanda Marcotte, who writes well about MAGA psychology. We discuss why Trump genuinely thinks this stuff will sate MAGA, how this reveals his profoundly dim view of his supporters, why it was a catastrophe that the media overinterpreted 2024, and what it means that the culture has moved well beyond Trump and MAGA. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

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Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, Daily Blast