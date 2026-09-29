Trump Casually Admits His New AI Tool Can Probably Be Hacked
Donald Trump unveiled a new AI chatbot that supposedly helps people understand the federal government.
The Trump administration’s brand-new, ultra-secure, “damn good” AI chatbot can’t be hacked —yet.
The new technology, hosted on America.gov, was unveiled during a summit Tuesday morning. It’s supposed to act as the new face of the federal government, a way for the general public to access publicly available government information in a familiar chatbot format.
In relatively brief remarks, Donald Trump pledged that the access point was built with cutting-edge technology that would not save or risk user data.
“With America.gov, for the first time in history, the government is offering an experience that matches and in some ways even exceeds the state of the art,” Trump said.
“It’s built from the ground up with your privacy and security in mind,” Trump said. “They’ve used a brand new technology—it’s absolutely brand new. It’s amazing, people don’t even have access to it for the most part, to ensure that your personal information is not collected or stored and your conversation disappears when you leave and everything stays totally private.”
But his confidence in the burgeoning portal only extended so far.
“Cannot, in theory, be hacked into,” Trump continued, ad-libbing that when “they figure a way to do that, we’ll end it.”
“Because they always figure a way, right?” Trump said. “If anything does happen. We think it might not happen.”
The site was created by Airbnb co-founder and U.S. Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia with the intention of centralizing numerous government databases and websites for easier public consumption, creating a pathway for users to access federal information without needing to navigate the “maze” of government websites.
The administration said that the platform could eventually be used as a waypoint for passport applications, name changes, campsite reservations, and even Medicare plans.