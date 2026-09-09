Will the Bond Market Mayhem Make Rich People Want to Pay More Taxes?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whose recent bond-buyback scheme to lower Treasury yields is failing, now says, “The only way for us to get out of this is to grow our way out of this.” Translation: “I don’t have a clue how to get out of this.” Nobody believes we can grow our way out. According to a July 2026 paper by Harvard’s Karen Dynan and Douglas Elmendorf and Louise Sheiner of the Brookings Institution, faster productivity growth attributable to artificial intelligence would only “slightly reduce the burden of existing debt” and “raise revenue a bit relative to GDP.” One reason is that the labor of the workers AI will lay off is taxed at a higher rate than the capital gains AI will generate. Render human labor extinct, and you have no alternative but to raise taxes on capital, assuming you want to have any government at all.

Nobody believes we can cut our way out, either. Elon Musk tried and failed spectacularly. His Department of Government Efficiency’s website claims it saved taxpayers $215 billion, which, even if that were true, would be less than half what Trump’s 2025 tax cut cost the Treasury this year alone. And as it happens, it isn’t true. The Government Accountability Office last month called bullshit on DOGE’s claimed $110 billion in savings from contracts, grants, and leases. Even if you overlook that, the Yale Budget Lab estimates that DOGE’s personnel cuts to the IRS will cost taxpayers $350 billion over the next decade, and the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service estimates that the cost of firing, rehiring, and putting federal workers on paid leave, combined with productivity losses, cost taxpayers another $135 billion. Even using DOGE’s own highly questionable savings calculation, then, DOGE turns out to have increased the budget deficit by $270 billion.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit that cares more than anyone else about eliminating the budget deficit, calculated in 2023 that if you tried to balance the budget through spending cuts alone, you’d have to cut all federal spending by 27 percent. If you wanted to exempt spending on defense and veterans, you’d have to cut all spending by 33 percent. If you wanted also to exempt Medicare and Social Security, as Trump has promised to do, you’d have to cut all spending by 78 percent. These are lowball estimates, because since 2023 the budget deficit has increased by about $0.3 trillion. None of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s scenarios is remotely plausible, if only because federal spending cuts that even approached this magnitude would wreck the economy.