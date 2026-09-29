The Right-Wing Plot to Make It Harder to Sue Corporations

Boulder, the Colorado county and city, sued Suncor and Exxon Mobil in 2018 over the damage that climate change—and the companies’ lies about their role in fueling it—had done to its residents. After the state Supreme Court ruled that the case should go to trial, Suncor and Exxon Mobil—clearly terrified of what would happen if communities like Boulder were allowed to have their day in court—asked the high court to intervene, arguing in legal briefs that “state tort law is not the solution to global climate change.” As TNR’s Matt Ford wrote recently, the companies “effectively argue that because they and their products have caused damage everywhere, they cannot be held liable for it anywhere.”

In case the Supreme Court doesn’t give Big Oil a get-out-of-jail-free card, it’s pursuing other means. In addition to its public nuisance model bill, ALEC recently published the Energy Producers and Consumers Protection Act, which immunizes all corporations—the fossil fuel industry, certainly, but also all other industries—from liability for any misconduct that is even marginally related to climate change, including “negligence, gross negligence, recklessness, strict liability, products liability, failure to warn, fraud, fraudulent concealment, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment,” as well as all related “criminal charges, indictments, or prosecutions.” In other words, under this legislation, fraud is legal—if you’re a powerful corporation. Meanwhile, Texas Senator Ted Cruz has introduced similar legislation at the federal level.

This right-wing blitzkrieg to shield big business from liability for its misconduct extends far beyond the issue of climate change. On a recent Federalist Society panel about climate immunity for corporations, O.H. Skinner, the executive director of Alliance for Consumers—one of numerous front groups spun up by conservative legal activist Leonard Leo—explained that these efforts need to cover not just fossil fuel companies but every major industry, from Big Ag to Big Tech: “A lot of people in this space only talk about climate. And it frustrates me … I’m the kind of person that, because I care about all these products, I start thinking, well [Big Oil immunity] doesn’t do anything about pork, and it doesn’t do anything about AI regulation.” Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also issued a ruling protecting Monsanto and other pesticide producers from thousands of lawsuits by families and farmworkers devastated by the cancer-causing effects of glyphosate products like Roundup.