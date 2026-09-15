Why an Old Trump Loyalist’s DOJ Departure Is So Devastating for Trump

He is one of the president’s own. Descriptions of him typically append the kenning “Trump loyalist” or “longtime Trump ally.” But diGenova is also a former federal prosecutor—a real one, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia under Ronald Reagan.

That was some 40 years ago, and he has not tried a case in the decades since. No matter. Any criminal prosecutor who came up in the department in that era was steeped in the axioms set out in the Principles of Federal Prosecution that govern every legitimate federal charge. You do not indict unless you believe the target is guilty and you believe you can prove it to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. To translate it into diGenova’s terms: evidence and witnesses. They are the sine qua non of federal prosecution, and they are precisely the same principles Todd Blanche himself was schooled in as an assistant United States attorney in New York.

Those most basic of commands have been abandoned in this DOJ. They have become disposable the moment they collide with Trump’s political preferences. And when diGenova, a partisan of the first order, hit the point where he was being told to indict without the basic goods, he balked. Reading between the lines of a resignation, his exit is a quiet, devastating verdict on Todd Blanche’s tenure and the department he now runs.