Four Years After Dobbs, Abortion Is Back on the Ballot in a Big Way

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, 17 states have put forth abortion-related ballot measures. In 2022 and 2023, every state that voted on these measures protected access to abortion. Voters in seven out of the 10 states considering abortion-related ballot measures in 2024 supported protecting abortion rights. But even the failure of ballot measures did not necessarily translate to lack of support: In Florida, an initiative to protect abortion rights received 57 percent of the vote, which did not clear the state’s 60 percent threshold for adding a state constitutional amendment.

“We’ve seen time and time again in states across the country that voters do turn out en masse to support abortion rights ballot measures. They have shown us that when they have a chance to change their state laws and support abortion access, they will take it,” said Sarah Standiford, national campaigns director at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Control of Congress is up for grabs in this year’s elections. Democrats are favored to take the House of Representatives and have a shot at winning the Senate, as well. (The latest analysis from the Cook Political Report says that Democrats retaking the lower chamber is a “done deal” and assesses the chance of seizing the upper chamber as “very realistic.”) But the downballot contests are key where reproductive rights are concerned. State legislatures and gubernatorial races are perhaps even more crucial to ensuring abortion access. Since the Dobbs decision kicked the question of abortion rights to states, they have become the primary battlegrounds on the issue. Abortion rights advocates believe that ballot measures may help juice turnout in these states, but the challenge is ensuring that voters also back their preferred candidates.