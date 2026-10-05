The Biggest Cases Coming in the Next Supreme Court Term

Lower courts are often divided and splintered about how to read certain federal statutes. This case is not one of them. The New York Times reported earlier this week that more than 500 federal district-court judges have rejected the Trump administration’s mandatory-detention policy as unlawful, as have nine of the 11 federal circuit courts of appeal. The Trump administration is hoping that it can garner at least five votes from the justices to outweigh them.

The Supreme Court will also hear another major immigration case later this term on the Trump administration’s aggressive approach to third-country removals. Most deported immigrants have typically been returned to their home countries, aside from recent arrivals at the U.S. border in Mexico who are returned there. In their zeal to remove as many immigrants as possible from the United States, Trump administration officials have shipped thousands of them to countries in Africa that agree to take them in exchange for favorable diplomatic and financial treatment.

Multiple lower courts have held that immigrants must be able to challenge third-country removals, which the Trump administration has vociferously rejected. Some deportation flights have stranded immigrants in countries where they do not speak the language or—as in the case of South Sudan—where they are at risk for torture and abuse by local officials. The Supreme Court declined to forbid the Trump administration from carrying out these types of deportations while it considers the case—a grim sign for the immigrants’ hopes that the justices will ultimately side with them.