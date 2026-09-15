Trump Forgot How to Do Politics—if He Ever Knew How

There is tough competition, but surely this is one of Trump’s most ridiculous social media posts, ever. Even many of his most loyal supporters would probably blanch at his description of himself as the nation’s preeminent “Hoax Buster.” And few, if any, Americans are worried that runaway AI will lead to a Terminator-like situation where killer robots rove our streets. But people are worried about artificial intelligence: A recent University of Maryland Program for Public Consultation found that roughly 80 percent of Democrats and Republicans backed a federal agency to regulate AI and mandated safety tests for AI programming. That’s about as bipartisan as any issue gets—and Trump is on the wrong side of it, insisting instead that the only AI guardrail the U.S. needs is a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT.” (There’s nothing quite like the all-caps bluster of a painfully insecure president to put everyone at ease.)

It’s not just AI, either, where Trump is out of step with the country. He has also repeatedly backed data centers, which are increasingly unpopular in local, state, and national politics and in a similarly bipartisan fashion. “The only reason that communities throughout the U.S.A. should not want Data Centers is if they want to end up being backwards and poor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late last month. “If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign. The good news is that there are plenty of other places that want them. If we kill the Golden Goose, you will only have yourselves to blame.” The problem is that, once again, a lot of Americans want to kill, or at least cage, that Golden Goose—and Trump’s protestations don’t seem to be making much of a difference. A July poll from Politico found that support for data centers among Trump voters has fallen 11 points in just six months and now stands at a paltry 34 percent.

Trump’s much-vaunted—if somewhat overrated—political instincts have corroded. Whether it’s age or his lame-duck status or the fact that he’s fixated on interior decorating in the White House and architectural projects around Washington, it’s clear that he’s lost more than a step in his second term. And that’s a gift for Democrats in more ways than one.