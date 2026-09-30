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“No Beardos, No Weirdos”: Hegseth Goes on Bizarre Rant to Silent Crowd

Pete Hegseth laid out his goals for the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures while speaking to members of the military.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth’s “State of the Force” address Wednesday was a bizarre journey in which he rehashed or remixed his most common talking points in TED Talks fashion.

Hegseth got to the culture-war stuff early on in his address, bragging about firing a slew of longtime military leaders at the beginning of his tenure as defense secretary.

“I think the generals heard the message. Those who responded positively … are leading newly focused, and newly empowered and disciplined formations,” Hegseth said. “Those generals who did not? Who clung to the woke department, or seemed to think civilian control of the military is simply a suggestion? Well, they no longer work here.

“It’s worth saying again, so that the fake news understands it. We are no longer the ‘woke’ department, or the ‘weak’ department. Simple translation of that? No fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos,” Hegseth said, calling back to an often used slogan and transphobic slur. “No wimps, no radicals. Just warriors. Just tough, ready, committed troops.… The ideological clowns are out,” he continued. “The patriotic cowboys are in—with testosterone testing on top.”

Hegseth also took time to take cheap shots at the press, of which he used to be a part.

“Our so-called press makes Iranian state media look reasonable,” Hegseth said. “Our media’s shameful lust for political retribution blinds them to the consequences of reckless, so-called ‘reporting.’ So-called ‘journalists’ juiced up on Trump Derangement Syndrome think they’re fighting against our president. But they’re really undermining you. Our warfighters.”

The defense secretary also announced Project Meridian, a massive upcoming study on the “future of warfare” led by Elon Musk, Newt Gingrich, and Palmer Luckey. He unveiled the Office of Religious Affairs, an outfit that will report “straight to the top” to “strengthen religious support,” and revealed that he’d be making a further 20 percent cut to military leadership.

The defense secretary sounds ridiculous. Patriotic cowboys and testosterone testing are not things you want to hear coming from the mouth of the head of the largest military in the world. And yet, here we are.

“Send me,” Hegseth concluded, heavily paraphrasing the Bible. “Send me to fight the redcoats. Send me to fight the Communists. Send me to fight the Islamists. Send me.”

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Pete Hegseth Has a Bonkers Party Favor for Soldiers at His Speech

Who wouldn’t want a book of the secretary’s speeches?

Members of the military listen to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's speech
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Some 600 attendees at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s State of the Force speech at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia Wednesday received an unexpected keepsake during the officer-reduction announcement: a 144-page “field manual” filled with Hegseth’s “no fatties, no tr*nnies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals” philosophy.

The booklet is a collection of Hegseth’s speeches, but also included a noteworthy foreword by Donald Trump that—seven months into the Iran war—pledged not to send American soldiers into “dumb wars.”

“Our goal is PEACE, which is why we prepare for War—Especially the Wars of the future,” Trump’s foreword declared, according to a copy obtained and shared by ABC News’s Steven Beynon.

Screenshot of a tweet
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“As your Commander-in-Chief, I will not ask you to fight dumb Wars,” it continued. “I will unleash you to be violent, lethal and unstoppable—and I will always have your back. Godspeed, Great Warriors. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

But actions speak louder than words. Since returning to office, Trump’s approach with America’s military has been brash, careless, and at times completely irrational. See: the midnight raid to abduct former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the indefensible airstrikes against small watercraft in the Caribbean and Pacific, the sudden abandonment of longstanding U.S. responsibilities in Ukraine and Taiwan, and the White House’s sudden interest in invading Cuba.

U.S. involvement in Iran was arranged following a February 11 meeting between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and several U.S. and Israeli officials in the White House Situation Room.

It was reportedly Netanyahu’s direct influence—and ensuing pressure campaign—that thrust America into the war. Trump opted for violence without congressional approval, and against the advice of America’s top military commanders, who argued at the time that components of Netanyahu’s plan to attack Iran were “farcical,” according to a New York Times report published earlier this year.

Since then, the war has killed at least 22 U.S. service members and wounded more than 820 others. It has also killed more than 3,500 people in Iran and injured tens of thousands of locals, according to data published by Al Jazeera.

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Hegseth Announces Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich Will Help Lead Military

Pete Hegseth revealed that the men will help direct a project to determine the future of the military.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures and speaks on stage
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced onetime trillionaire Elon Musk, former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, and right-wing entrepreneur Palmer Luckey as the new heads of “Project Meridian”—a massive upcoming study on the “future of warfare.”

Hegseth made the announcement at his “State of the Force” address on Wednesday afternoon, describing the trio of Trump loyalists as “the best forecasters of future conflict.”

“There are obvious biases and risks to asking ourselves to both ask the questions and answer them. So today we are leveraging a unique source of American advantage—one our adversaries do not have: our innovators, our senior leaders, and our technologists. Big thinkers and doers who will forecast the creative solution to tomorrow’s conflicts,” Hegseth said. “And that’s why today … I’m announcing Project Meridian, an effort led by America’s best minds to study the future of warfare.”

Musk, Luckey, and Gingrich will work with private sector leaders, experts, and Pentagon chief technology officer and former Uber vice president Emil Michael to “creatively look to the future and identify the domains that we must conquer.”

Before the Project Meridian announcement, Hegseth introduced the Autonomous Warfare Command, a unit focused on robotic, artificial intelligence and drone warfare—domains in which Musk and Luckey have a particular interest. Hegseth noted that Project Meridian’s findings would be submitted in the next 120 days with a “full public rollout.” He will be meeting with the three “great minds” later Wednesday.

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of Project Meridian and the rest of Hegseth’s bizarre, TED Talk–style speech. What makes Luckey, Musk, and Gingrich so uniquely good for the job? Does he really think other countries don’t have industry leaders and politicians as smart as them? That the collective minds of a dotcom-era billionaire, a Zionist V.R. entrepreneur, and an old partisan really give the U.S some kind of military edge?

“Project Meridian will ruthlessly map the trajectory of wars, domains, and technologies to ensure this War Department, your War Department, dominates the future,” Hegseth promised.

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DOJ Prepares to Investigate Nearly Every Federal Judge in Blue State

The Justice Department has filed a misconduct complaint against almost every district judge in Minnesota.

Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks at a press conference
Attorney General Todd Blanche
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Attorney General Todd Blanche

Attorney General Todd Blanche is launching an investigation against almost every federal judge in Minnesota.

In a press conference Wednesday, Blanche announced that the Department of Justice filed a misconduct complaint in federal court against all but one of the federal district judges in Minnesota, attacking them for speaking to The New York Times for an article published earlier this month about the federal government’s immigration crackdown in the North Star State.

“Seven federal judges in the District of Minnesota talked to The New York Times about cases, some of which are ongoing, in a manner that the Department of Justice views as a clear violation of their ethical duties,” Blanche said. “Their conduct has undermined public confidence in an impartial judiciary in Minnesota.”

According to the complaint, U.S. District Judge Patrick Schlitz had a 90-minute interview with the publication, and six other federal judges in Minnesota also spoke to the Times. Schlitz, appointed by President George W. Bush, said to the newspaper that the Trump administration’s disregard for court orders during its immigration crackdown in the state “created a grave threat to the rule of law.”

“I would say aloud to myself, ‘This just never happens,’” Schlitz said, while declining to discuss active cases.

“They weren’t arresting, in my view, people who were dangerous criminals on the street,” Tunheim said to the Times.

Blanche attacked the judges’ comments in the article as “blatantly false,” saying that the DOJ has asked the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to investigate the judges, who should “recuse themselves from every case involving DHS, either criminal or civil in nature, because of the obvious bias they have shown in this article with The New York Times.”

That would essentially grind federal court proceedings in Minnesota to a halt, which is probably by design. Trump and Blanche have railed against federal judges who rule against the Trump administration, calling them “activists.” While it is rare for federal judges to speak to the press, it is not illegal, and none of the judges targeted by the DOJ Wednesday mentioned ongoing cases. Schlitz even told the Times that he believes the administration’s violations of his court orders were mostly inadvertent.

“My impression was that most, if not all, of the noncompliance was due to incompetence,” Schlitz said, “not due to conscious defiance of orders.” But even that deference wasn’t enough for Trump and Blanche.

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Trump, 80, Unveils Midterm Plan That Will Surely Make Him Pass Out

Donald Trump intends to travel almost every day until the election.

Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to hit the campaign trail for 32 days before the midterm elections.

That would put the president on the campaign trail for more than 94 percent of the time between now and November 3, effectively placing him at the center of an election cycle in which Republican candidates have increasingly tried to peel away from his influence.

The breakneck pace of the schedule has also spurred health concerns for a president who was recently caught out of breath after descending a set of stairs and climbing into his limo.

A spate of election-bound, pro-MAGA personalities have already broken from Trump and his agenda in an attempt to curry favor with their local electorates. The growing list includes Florida Representatives Maria Elvira Salazar and Byron Donalds (the latter of whom is running for governor in the Sunshine State), Maine Republican gubernatorial candidate Bobby Charles, and Texas Republican congressional candidate Carlos De La Cruz.

Some hopeful office seekers have even stripped their websites and campaign materials of Trump’s name, taking advice that the White House offered in July when staffers explicitly encouraged midterm-bound Republicans to split from Trump and his sinking reputation.

Top issues weighing down Trump’s popularity include the seemingly endless Iran war, the rising cost of living, an economy and supply chain thrown out of whack by the president’s reckless tariffs, the cost of health care, and the encroachment of AI and the industry’s data centers into American communities—a hot topic that Trump has unequivocally backed.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published late last month suggested that the president’s influence is waning: Just 13 percent of Americans strongly approve of the president—compared to a 2025 YouGov poll that found 23 percent of people felt the same way this time last year.

Republican attitudes toward Trump have also changed, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Just 35 percent of surveyed conservatives said they “strongly approved” of Trump’s job during his second term. In the same poll, 41 percent of registered voters said that they would vote for a Democratic candidate if the presidential election were conducted today.

But Trump refused to acknowledge the party’s divergence. Speaking with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump insisted that “they all want me to go.”

“I’m one person,” Trump said. “They all want me to ​go campaign.”

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