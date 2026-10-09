Why Does Gavin Newsom Keep Helping the Oligarchs?

In terms of the billionaires’ tax, I have no doubt some billionaires would move. But there have been numerous studies of the effects of increased taxes on superrich individuals. They often don’t back up their threats to move. Their homes, families, country clubs, and other cherished possessions are still in the place where they made their money. California has great weather and is the center of numerous industries. All the billionaires there aren’t going to flee.

And the specifics in California make the case for the proposed wealth tax even stronger. California billionaires pay a tax rate of about 0.2 percent on their wealth each year, according to an analysis from economists Jasper Boll, Emmanuel Saez, and Gabriel Zucman. That’s significantly less than the proposed tax. “Even if one fourth of all billionaires left, it would take 100 years for the income tax loss to match the revenue from the wealth tax. In the extreme case where all billionaires left, it would take 25 years for the income tax loss to match the revenue from the tax,” the economists say.

But while the economics here are at least a bit complicated, the democratic implications are not. They are simply terrible. Ellison put Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News, where she has both shifted the network decidedly to the right and forced out many of the company’s top journalists after they wouldn’t abide by her Trump-friendly direction for the network. By acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, Ellison now controls CNN, perhaps an even more important news institution in today’s America than CBS. Ellison is letting current CNN editor in chief and chairman Mark Thompson remain in his post, instead of bringing in Weiss or one of her allies to run the network. But that shouldn’t reassure anyone. Thompson and everyone else at CNN have seen how Weiss has run CBS with Ellison’s blessing. They have to assume his journalism vision is pro-Israel, anti-anti-Trump, and pro-billionaire. CNN employees are likely to self-censor to avoid drawing Ellison’s ire.