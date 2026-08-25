What the Hell Are Karen Bass, Xavier Becerra, and Gavin Newsom Doing?

Let’s start with economic populism. We are in an era of massive income inequality. The superrich not only hold a higher percentage of the nation’s wealth than in decades but are using that money to dominate politics and other parts of our society. Corporate mergers help the super-wealthy by making industries less competitive, giving workers and consumers fewer choices. That’s why Joe Biden, hardly a radical lefty, appointed people skeptical of corporate mergers to a number of key posts.

Having two of the biggest companies in film and television and other parts of the entertainment industry merge will almost certainly be a great deal for the shareholders of Paramount and Warner Bros.—and terrible for everyone else. Paramount is threatening to move up to 30,000 jobs from California if Bonta blocks this merger. But if the merger happens, there will likely be even more economic pain. No matter what Paramount claims now, the company will almost certainly cut thousands of jobs, including in California, if this merger is approved. That’s what merged companies always do—fire staffers whose jobs overlap even slightly.

And no matter what Paramount claims now, the prices that consumers, including those in California, pay for streaming channels, movies, and other products currently offered by the two companies will almost certainly go up. That’s another thing merged companies do—take advantage of the shrunken market to charge higher prices.